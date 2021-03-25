Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 342,700 Shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) by 71.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 134,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 342,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $4,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FLS. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its position in Flowserve by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 5,192,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918,677 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Flowserve by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 7,451,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,351,000 after purchasing an additional 751,400 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Flowserve by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,212,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,088,000 after purchasing an additional 295,904 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Flowserve by 237.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 329,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,875,000 after buying an additional 231,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Flowserve during the fourth quarter worth $6,747,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FLS shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Flowserve in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Flowserve from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Flowserve from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.78.

In other news, insider Kirk Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.72, for a total transaction of $417,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,663,751.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FLS stock opened at $37.82 on Thursday. Flowserve Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.63 and a fifty-two week high of $42.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.20, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.41.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53. Flowserve had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The company had revenue of $985.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Flowserve’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Flowserve Co. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Flowserve’s payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

