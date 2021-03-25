Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 16,906 Shares of First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in shares of First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,094 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 16,906 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in First Community Bankshares were worth $4,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in First Community Bankshares by 490.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,965 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 3,293 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in First Community Bankshares by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,093 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of First Community Bankshares by 2.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,220 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Community Bankshares by 0.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,147 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of First Community Bankshares by 78.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,473 shares of the bank’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 15,602 shares during the last quarter. 37.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on FCBC shares. TheStreet raised First Community Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler raised First Community Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

FCBC opened at $28.41 on Thursday. First Community Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.21 and a twelve month high of $30.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.50 and a 200-day moving average of $22.27. The stock has a market cap of $501.18 million, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.57.

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.13. First Community Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 24.23%. The firm had revenue of $35.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.29 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Community Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from First Community Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. First Community Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit; various credit and debit cards, and automated teller machine card services; and corporate and personal trust services.

