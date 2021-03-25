Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Holdings in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) by 74.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 67,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 195,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in The Brink’s were worth $4,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of The Brink’s by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,946,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $428,172,000 after buying an additional 380,667 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in The Brink’s by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,248,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $377,908,000 after acquiring an additional 410,115 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in The Brink’s by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 926,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,682,000 after acquiring an additional 31,088 shares in the last quarter. Jana Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Brink’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,679,000. Finally, Zuckerman Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Brink’s by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 432,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,791,000 after purchasing an additional 56,501 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BCO stock opened at $75.75 on Thursday. The Brink’s Company has a fifty-two week low of $33.17 and a fifty-two week high of $84.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.00, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -303.00 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.28.

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. The Brink’s had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 95.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Brink’s Company will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. The Brink’s’s payout ratio is 15.42%.

In related news, EVP Rohan Pal sold 26,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.49, for a total value of $2,010,845.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BCO. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of The Brink’s in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist increased their target price on The Brink’s from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.80.

The Brink’s Company Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; and network infrastructure services.

