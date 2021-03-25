Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $5.05 Million Stock Position in FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 852,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,288 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 6.21% of FedNat worth $5,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FNHC. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in FedNat during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in FedNat by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 30,590 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 10,720 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its position in FedNat by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 24,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 11,089 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in FedNat by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,062,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,290,000 after buying an additional 14,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of FedNat by 1,037.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,728 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 41,709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FNHC opened at $4.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $81.44 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.28 and a 200-day moving average of $6.08. FedNat Holding has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $13.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The insurance provider reported ($1.96) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.65) by $0.69. FedNat had a negative return on equity of 23.37% and a negative net margin of 10.30%. Analysts expect that FedNat Holding will post -4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut FedNat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

FedNat Company Profile

FedNat Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in Florida, Louisiana, South Carolina, Texas, and Alabama. The company is involved in the homeowners, and fire property and casualty insurance; and personal automobile insurance businesses, as well as commercial general liability and federal flood businesses.

