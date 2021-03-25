Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $4.74 Million Stake in Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 432,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Navigator were worth $4,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVGS. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Navigator by 1,666.7% in the 3rd quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 5,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Navigator in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Navigator during the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its holdings in shares of Navigator by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 27,450 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Navigator by 6.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,405 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 2,758 shares in the last quarter. 66.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVGS opened at $9.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $503.15 million, a P/E ratio of -81.82 and a beta of 2.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.29. Navigator Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $3.84 and a one year high of $11.71.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). Navigator had a negative net margin of 2.12% and a positive return on equity of 0.20%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Navigator Holdings Ltd. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NVGS shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Navigator from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of 38 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers.

