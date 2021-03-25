Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Holdings in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) by 172.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 586,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 370,955 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.59% of Oceaneering International worth $4,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oceaneering International during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International in the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Oceaneering International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Oceaneering International by 95.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 22,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 10,953 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on OII shares. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Oceaneering International from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Oceaneering International from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Oceaneering International from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Oceaneering International from $10.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Oceaneering International from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.35.

NYSE OII opened at $11.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 3.60. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.45 and a 52-week high of $15.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.73.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $424.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.66 million. Oceaneering International had a negative return on equity of 3.56% and a negative net margin of 37.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director M Kevin Mcevoy sold 44,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total transaction of $630,301.50. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas, defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) to customers in the energy industry for drilling support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance and repair.

