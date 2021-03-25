Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Bought by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,538 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Regions Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 102.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,379 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 96.1% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 56,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total value of $1,135,853.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 219,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,443,863.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO John B. Owen sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total transaction of $1,329,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 70,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,244,415.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens boosted their price target on Regions Financial from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.43.

Shares of NYSE RF opened at $19.92 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58. Regions Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $7.90 and a 52 week high of $22.61.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 5.61%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

