Redburn Partners Upgrades Royal Dutch Shell (OTCMKTS:RDS/A) to “Buy”

Royal Dutch Shell (OTCMKTS:RDS/A) was upgraded by research analysts at Redburn Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Royal Dutch Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Scotiabank raised Royal Dutch Shell from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho began coverage on Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Royal Dutch Shell from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.45.

RDS/A stock opened at $40.35 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.41.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

