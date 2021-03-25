Recharge Acquisition Corp.’s (OTCMKTS:RCHGU) Lock-Up Period Will End on March 30th

Recharge Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:RCHGU) lock-up period will end on Tuesday, March 30th. Recharge Acquisition had issued 20,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on October 1st. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

RCHGU stock opened at $10.03 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.68. Recharge Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.86 and a 52 week high of $11.50.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCHGU. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Recharge Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Ionic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Recharge Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $161,000. Ramius Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Recharge Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Recharge Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $637,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Recharge Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $717,000.

Recharge Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

