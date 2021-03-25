Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for ConocoPhillips (COP)

ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/22/2021 – ConocoPhillips had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Co..

3/17/2021 – ConocoPhillips had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $58.00 to $62.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/17/2021 – ConocoPhillips had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $73.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/15/2021 – ConocoPhillips was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

3/11/2021 – ConocoPhillips had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $73.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/11/2021 – ConocoPhillips had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $58.00 to $62.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – ConocoPhillips was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $46.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ConocoPhillips holds a bulk of acres in the unconventional plays of Eagle Ford shale, Delaware basin and Bakken shale. Significant opportunities are still there for ConocoPhillips in the Eagle Ford shale, where it owns about 3,800 undrilled locations that could lend access to huge reserves. Notably, ConocoPhillips acquired Concho Resources in an all-stock deal, following which the combined entity is expected to save cost and capital of $500 million per annum. Also, ConocoPhillips’ balance sheet is significantly less leveraged than the industry. Notably, it reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter results due to increased output in Canada. However, low oil prices, owing to the coronavirus pandemic, is affecting its bottom line. Also, its rising exploration costs are affecting the bottom line. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance”

2/3/2021 – ConocoPhillips is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of COP traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $53.57. 9,274,710 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,500,918. The firm has a market cap of $72.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.41, a P/E/G ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.38. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $27.52 and a 52-week high of $61.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.32.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 47.91%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

