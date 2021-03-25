Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) Shares Acquired by Baker BROS. Advisors LP

Baker BROS. Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) by 321.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 223,976 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170,793 shares during the quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP’s holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals were worth $27,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,635,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,608,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 131,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,243,000 after acquiring an additional 30,173 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 26,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Conrad N. Hilton Foundation acquired a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,847,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RETA shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Reata Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $251.25.

RETA traded up $2.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $102.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,837. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.17 and a 52-week high of $186.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $121.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 1.57.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.90) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.14) by $0.24. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 163.42% and a negative net margin of 4,340.72%. The company had revenue of $3.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($5.91) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.87 EPS for the current year.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase II study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

