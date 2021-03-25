Razor Energy (OTCMKTS:RZREF) Trading Down 0.6%

Razor Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:RZREF) shares traded down 0.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.21 and last traded at $0.21. 1,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 2,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.16.

Razor Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RZREF)

Razor Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Alberta. As of December 31, 2019, it operated assets in the Swan Hills area covering 199,200 gross acres of total land and the Kaybob area covering 89,440 gross acres of total land located in the west central Alberta, as well as the District South area covering 79,902 gross acres of total land located in the southern Alberta.

