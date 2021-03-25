Raymond James Raises Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) Price Target to $50.00

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an underweight rating and issued a $15.00 target price (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.86.

Get Red Robin Gourmet Burgers alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RRGB opened at $36.40 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a one year low of $6.78 and a one year high of $41.34. The company has a market cap of $566.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 2.85.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The restaurant operator reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.69). Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 25.18% and a negative return on equity of 64.97%. The firm had revenue of $201.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.36) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will post -10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,323,102 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,674,000 after buying an additional 63,507 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $915,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 9.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 461,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,070,000 after purchasing an additional 39,105 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 288,810 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,554,000 after purchasing an additional 26,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 227,043 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,366,000 after purchasing an additional 46,643 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.