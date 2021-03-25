Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 10,167 Shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,992 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,167 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sunoco were worth $5,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. bought a new position in Sunoco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in Sunoco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Sunoco by 137.6% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,854 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sunoco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Sunoco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $345,000. Institutional investors own 24.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SUN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunoco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Sunoco from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Sunoco from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Sunoco in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Sunoco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.70.

NYSE:SUN opened at $31.49 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.66 and its 200 day moving average is $28.47. Sunoco LP has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.04). Sunoco had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 22.04%. Equities analysts forecast that Sunoco LP will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.8255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.49%. Sunoco’s payout ratio is presently 145.37%.

Sunoco Profile

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution and retailing of motor fuels in the United States. It operates through two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and major oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

