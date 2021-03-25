Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 274,917 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,855 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.35% of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF worth $6,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Usca Ria LLC boosted its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 93,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,743 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 33,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. RDA Financial Network lifted its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 75,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 392,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,953,000 after buying an additional 145,149 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF alerts:

QYLD stock opened at $22.23 on Thursday. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a twelve month low of $18.50 and a twelve month high of $23.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.69.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th.

Featured Story: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.