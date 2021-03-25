Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $6.42 Million Holdings in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 123,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TG Therapeutics were worth $6,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,827,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $771,308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865,631 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,556,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $445,099,000 after purchasing an additional 871,567 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 22.5% in the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,775,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,259,000 after purchasing an additional 510,000 shares in the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP raised its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 105.9% in the third quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 1,750,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,830,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,354,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,464,000 after purchasing an additional 9,379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TGTX opened at $45.36 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.40 and a beta of 2.28. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $56.74.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.14). TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 223.96% and a negative net margin of 151,798.69%. Research analysts expect that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TGTX. HC Wainwright upped their target price on TG Therapeutics from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. B. Riley upped their price target on TG Therapeutics from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. The company develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.

