Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $5.83 Million Position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 35.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 73,600 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.05% of WestRock worth $5,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WRK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of WestRock by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,936,000 after buying an additional 90,397 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of WestRock by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 101,448 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after buying an additional 11,391 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of WestRock by 264.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 14,259 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of WestRock by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after buying an additional 27,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of WestRock by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 44,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after buying an additional 3,548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

WRK opened at $49.42 on Thursday. WestRock has a fifty-two week low of $23.22 and a fifty-two week high of $54.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.31.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. WestRock had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that WestRock will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.10%.

In other news, insider Jeffrey Wayne Chalovich sold 19,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $1,004,108.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,336,843.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WRK. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of WestRock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of WestRock from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Argus raised shares of WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of WestRock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of WestRock from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

