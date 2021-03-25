Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 264,645 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,570 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF were worth $5,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PREF. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 414.2% in the 3rd quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 11,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 9,291 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $360,000. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 19,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period.

Shares of PREF opened at $20.32 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.42. Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.13 and a fifty-two week high of $101.54.

