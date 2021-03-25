Raven Protocol (RAVEN) Price Reaches $0.0016 on Major Exchanges

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 25th. One Raven Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Raven Protocol has a total market capitalization of $7.16 million and approximately $11,761.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Raven Protocol has traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001912 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $236.96 or 0.00452584 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.60 or 0.00058442 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000993 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00005439 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.43 or 0.00172708 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $399.08 or 0.00762219 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.04 or 0.00049740 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.39 or 0.00075236 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Raven Protocol

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,405,302,193 coins. Raven Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/ravenprotocol . The official website for Raven Protocol is www.ravenprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

Raven Protocol Coin Trading

