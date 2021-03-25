RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) Given a €430.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) has been given a €430.00 ($505.88) price target by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential downside of 35.63% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on RAA. Independent Research set a €460.00 ($541.18) target price on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Baader Bank set a €530.00 ($623.53) price objective on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €710.00 ($835.29) target price on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €625.00 ($735.29) price target on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Hauck & AufhãUser set a €483.00 ($568.24) price objective on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of €517.30 ($608.59).

Shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft stock traded up €9.50 ($11.18) during trading on Thursday, reaching €668.00 ($785.88). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,639 shares. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €428.33 ($503.92) and a one year high of €595.02 ($700.02). The business’s fifty day moving average price is €744.02 and its 200-day moving average price is €715.66.

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens worldwide. The company offers SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus combi-steamers; care products for combi-steamers; and VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat.

