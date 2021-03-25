Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.92

Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.92 and traded as high as $17.43. Rand Capital shares last traded at $17.43, with a volume of 9,355 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Rand Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 132.01 and a quick ratio of 132.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.00 million, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

About Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND)

Rand Capital Corporation is a business development company and regulated investment company specializing in private equity investments. The firm prefers to make investments through equity or debt instruments in lower middle market and in small to medium-sized privately held companies. It generally lends to more mature companies.

