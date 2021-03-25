Raise Trading 40.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (RAISE)

Raise (CURRENCY:RAISE) traded 30.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 25th. Raise has a total market cap of $75,718.10 and approximately $485.00 worth of Raise was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Raise has traded 40.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Raise coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Raise Coin Profile

Raise (CRYPTO:RAISE) is a coin. Raise’s total supply is 14,765,425 coins. The official website for Raise is herotoken.io . Raise’s official Twitter account is @HeroTokenIO . Raise’s official message board is medium.com/@HeroToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

Raise Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raise should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

