Radicle (RAD) 1-Day Volume Hits $1.69 Million

Radicle (CURRENCY:RAD) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. Radicle has a market capitalization of $61.11 million and approximately $1.69 million worth of Radicle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Radicle coin can now be bought for about $12.46 or 0.00023749 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Radicle has traded 27.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Radicle alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001907 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $236.71 or 0.00451091 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.62 or 0.00058354 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000997 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00005448 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $91.65 or 0.00174651 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $409.23 or 0.00779867 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.24 or 0.00050005 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.49 or 0.00075254 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Radicle Coin Profile

Radicle’s official Twitter account is @radicle

Buying and Selling Radicle

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radicle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radicle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Radicle using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Radicle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Radicle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.