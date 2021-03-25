Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Shares Gap Down to $12.35

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.35, but opened at $11.50. Qurate Retail shares last traded at $11.50, with a volume of 4 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 2.12.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Qurate Retail stock. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications to approximately 218 million households.

