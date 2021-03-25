Quantum Resistant Ledger Hits 1-Day Volume of $69,083.00 (QRL)

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 25th. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a total market cap of $19.22 million and $69,083.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded 16.3% lower against the dollar. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can now be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00000506 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51,579.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,603.90 or 0.03109582 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $172.73 or 0.00334889 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $473.17 or 0.00917368 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $211.68 or 0.00410398 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.18 or 0.00374533 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004078 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.68 or 0.00235899 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00021403 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Profile

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CRYPTO:QRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. It launched on June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 73,582,953 coins. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official website is theqrl.org . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Quantum Resistant Ledger is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum Resistant Ledger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

