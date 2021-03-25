Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Shares Sold by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC cut its holdings in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,470 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,029 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned 0.49% of Qualys worth $23,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualys during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Qualys during the fourth quarter worth $134,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualys during the fourth quarter worth $167,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualys during the fourth quarter worth $171,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Qualys during the fourth quarter worth $177,000. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QLYS has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Qualys from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist upped their target price on Qualys from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded Qualys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.80.

In other news, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.73, for a total transaction of $178,095.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 95,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,337,290.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.56, for a total transaction of $2,319,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 237,883 shares in the company, valued at $33,436,834.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,912 shares of company stock worth $3,763,470. Corporate insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

QLYS traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $100.64. 3,470 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 563,251. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.53 and a beta of 0.79. Qualys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.99 and a 1-year high of $148.84.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.21. Qualys had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The business had revenue of $94.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based platform that delivers information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall, as well as Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security.

