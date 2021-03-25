QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.38 EPS

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.38, Fidelity Earnings reports. QAD had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 3.21%.

NASDAQ QADA traded up $4.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $64.48. The company had a trading volume of 2,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,985. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.22 and a 200 day moving average of $56.68. QAD has a 1-year low of $36.12 and a 1-year high of $76.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 401.28 and a beta of 1.32.

Several research firms have weighed in on QADA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QAD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Sidoti upgraded QAD from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.50.

QAD Inc provides cloud-based enterprise software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers various software solutions, such as customer and service management solutions for manufacturers to acquire new customers; manufacturing solutions, which supports manufacturing business processes; enterprise asset management to manage, maintain, and install capital equipment; supply chain execution solutions that provides tools to support inventory and warehouse management; and financials solutions to manage and control finance and accounting processes.

