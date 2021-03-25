Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Issued By SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink cut their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 23rd. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $3.53 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.94. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $152.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.83.

Shares of ALXN opened at $151.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $153.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.32 billion, a PE ratio of 35.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $83.27 and a 52-week high of $162.60.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 23.16%. Alexion Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALXN. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 37.1% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 87.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

