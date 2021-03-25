Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) Raised by Analyst

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) – Equities researchers at Wedbush boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Hope Bancorp in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.42 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.37. Wedbush also issued estimates for Hope Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.55 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 6.21%. The business had revenue of $132.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Hope Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of HOPE stock opened at $14.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.66. Hope Bancorp has a 1 year low of $7.03 and a 1 year high of $16.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.64.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOPE. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. boosted its stake in Hope Bancorp by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 23,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in Hope Bancorp by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 34,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 22,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 70,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 2,687 shares during the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.48%.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

