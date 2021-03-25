Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Huntington Bancshares in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.31. Wedbush also issued estimates for Huntington Bancshares’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 15.34%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share.

HBAN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.25 to $18.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James increased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $16.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Huntington Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.74.

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $15.32 on Thursday. Huntington Bancshares has a 1 year low of $6.82 and a 1 year high of $16.91. The stock has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.40 and a 200 day moving average of $12.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 41.7% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 348,281 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 102,424 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 7.7% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 175,901 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 12,579 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 2.9% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 336,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,088,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 21.2% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 215,109 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 37,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 19.3% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 193,402 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 31,302 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 75,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total transaction of $1,027,272.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 503,581 shares in the company, valued at $6,838,629.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 172,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $2,716,400.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 425,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,684,589.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.24%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.