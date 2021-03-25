Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) Increased by Analyst

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ag Growth International in a research report issued on Sunday, March 21st. National Bank Financial analyst M. Robertson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.23. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Ag Growth International’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.29 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Ag Growth International from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$50.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. CIBC upped their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$42.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Desjardins raised their target price on Ag Growth International from C$38.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Ag Growth International from C$40.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$40.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$50.25.

Shares of AFN stock opened at C$44.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$40.07 and a 200-day moving average of C$33.06. The stock has a market cap of C$823.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.38. Ag Growth International has a 52-week low of C$15.00 and a 52-week high of C$48.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 331.23, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Ag Growth International’s payout ratio is -31.82%.

Ag Growth International Company Profile

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, portable belt conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

