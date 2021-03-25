Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Pyxis Tankers had a negative return on equity of 16.78% and a negative net margin of 32.12%.

NASDAQ PXS traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,232,430. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.46 and a 200 day moving average of $1.04. Pyxis Tankers has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $4.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.22 million, a P/E ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

Separately, Noble Financial lowered shares of Pyxis Tankers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

