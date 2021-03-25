PutinCoin Price Tops $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (PUT)

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 24th. One PutinCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PutinCoin has traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. PutinCoin has a total market cap of $62,211.66 and $46.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52,357.49 or 1.00021914 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00033311 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00011347 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.55 or 0.00075557 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001176 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002915 BTC.

About PutinCoin

PutinCoin (PUT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2017. PutinCoin’s total supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. PutinCoin’s official website is putincoin.org . The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PutinCoin’s official message board is putincoin.org/forum . PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling PutinCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PutinCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PutinCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

