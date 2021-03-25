Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Sells 20,618 Shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 953,653 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 20,618 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned 0.97% of Boulder Growth & Income Fund worth $10,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Boulder Growth & Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,502,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 307.5% during the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 380,645 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,240,000 after purchasing an additional 287,225 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 7.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,284,376 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $22,844,000 after purchasing an additional 152,291 shares during the period. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in Boulder Growth & Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,290,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Boulder Growth & Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 12.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boulder Growth & Income Fund alerts:

NYSE BIF traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.23. 70 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,562. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.94. Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.39 and a fifty-two week high of $12.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.102 per share. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd.

Boulder Growth & Income Fund Profile

Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Boulder Investment Advisers, LLC It is co-managed by Stewart West Indies Trading Co Ltd. and Rocky Mountain Advisers, Llc. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Boulder Growth & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boulder Growth & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.