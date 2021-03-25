Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,999 Shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 101,901 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,999 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Simulations Plus were worth $7,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SLP. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Simulations Plus by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Simulations Plus by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Simulations Plus in the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Simulations Plus during the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Simulations Plus alerts:

Simulations Plus stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $60.99. The stock had a trading volume of 4,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,145. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 118.59, a P/E/G ratio of 8.45 and a beta of -0.07. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.47 and a 52-week high of $90.92.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 10th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $10.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.56 million. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 10.65%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 22nd. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio is 42.86%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SLP shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Taglich Brothers upgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Simulations Plus from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Simulations Plus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.60.

In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.01, for a total transaction of $1,752,240.00. Also, Director David L. Ralph sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.99, for a total transaction of $273,712.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,483,959.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,870 shares of company stock valued at $5,560,998 over the last three months. 24.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and prediction of properties of molecules utilizing artificial-intelligence- and machine-learning-based technology worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP).

Receive News & Ratings for Simulations Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simulations Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.