Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,437 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $9,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Fiserv by 52.8% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 41,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,308,000 after purchasing an additional 14,441 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 13.5% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 134,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,837,000 after buying an additional 15,969 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 3.9% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 84.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 3,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 59.3% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 13,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 5,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Fiserv news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total value of $3,770,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 290,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,554,135.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Denis Oleary purchased 9,100 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $110.99 per share, with a total value of $1,010,009.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,478 shares in the company, valued at $8,266,313.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FISV shares. Tigress Financial started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.72.

NASDAQ:FISV traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $121.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,670,872. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.37 and a 12-month high of $126.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $116.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $81.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.37, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Fiserv’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

