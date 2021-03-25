Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Lowers Position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 44,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 798 shares during the quarter. Lithia Motors comprises 0.9% of Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.17% of Lithia Motors worth $12,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lithia Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lithia Motors in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lithia Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its holdings in Lithia Motors by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Lithia Motors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

LAD has been the subject of several research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Lithia Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $327.08.

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Susan O. Cain sold 389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.24, for a total transaction of $148,302.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,447,545.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Scott Hillier sold 5,503 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $2,063,625.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,596 shares in the company, valued at $24,598,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 20,243 shares of company stock worth $7,621,107 over the last ninety days. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LAD traded up $8.88 during trading on Thursday, hitting $370.76. The company had a trading volume of 3,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,213. The company has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $379.40 and a 200-day moving average of $302.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.77 and a 1-year high of $417.98.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.95 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 17.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.54%.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

