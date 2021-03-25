Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Increases Stake in Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) by 100.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 869,935 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 436,325 shares during the quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Ranpak were worth $11,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Ranpak by 118.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 8,760 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ranpak by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 222,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,991,000 after buying an additional 6,224 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ranpak by 694.4% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 39,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 34,109 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Ranpak by 174.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 46,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 29,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ranpak during the fourth quarter worth $271,000. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PACK traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,880. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Ranpak Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $5.93 and a 52-week high of $22.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.73 and its 200 day moving average is $14.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.39 and a beta of 1.08.

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.10). Ranpak had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 4.13%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Ranpak from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Ranpak Company Profile

Ranpak Holdings Corp. and its subsidiaries provide product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains. The company manufactures and assembles proprietary protective systems that convert kraft paper into a range of packaging and cushioning products to address its customers' needs.

