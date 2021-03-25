Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Has $7.92 Million Stock Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,927 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,135 shares during the quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $7,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SSNC. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2,652.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 294.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on SSNC. Northern Trust Capital Markets began coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.18.

Shares of NASDAQ SSNC traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $66.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,439,067. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.45. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $37.32 and a one year high of $74.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.30 and a beta of 1.56.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a positive change from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.68%.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

Recommended Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC).

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.