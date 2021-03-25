Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) by 96.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 748,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 367,815 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.32% of Avid Bioservices worth $8,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CDMO. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Avid Bioservices by 750.9% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 390,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after buying an additional 344,681 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 45.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 49,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 15,600 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices during the third quarter valued at about $450,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices during the third quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 8.8% during the third quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 793,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,043,000 after acquiring an additional 64,168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark R. Bamforth purchased 126,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.18 per share, with a total value of $2,290,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CDMO shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Avid Bioservices from $12.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avid Bioservices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Avid Bioservices in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Avid Bioservices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

CDMO stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.68. The company had a trading volume of 13,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,147. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.79 and a 52 week high of $22.13. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -171.40 and a beta of 2.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.18 and a 200 day moving average of $11.92.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Avid Bioservices had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 0.31%. The company had revenue of $21.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.00 million. Analysts forecast that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. It produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

