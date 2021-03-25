PumaPay (PMA) Price Hits $0.0005 on Major Exchanges

PumaPay (CURRENCY:PMA) traded down 38.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 24th. PumaPay has a market cap of $13.81 million and $2.62 million worth of PumaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PumaPay has traded 54.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PumaPay token can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PumaPay alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00021847 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.83 or 0.00047432 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $319.23 or 0.00609871 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001912 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.58 or 0.00064157 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001916 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000930 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00023618 BTC.

PumaPay Token Profile

PumaPay (PMA) is a token. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2018. PumaPay’s total supply is 78,042,956,829 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,371,432,231 tokens. PumaPay’s official message board is blog.pumapay.io . The Reddit community for PumaPay is /r/PumaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PumaPay’s official Twitter account is @PumaPay and its Facebook page is accessible here . PumaPay’s official website is pumapay.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PumaPay's open-source Pull Payment Protocol is a comprehensive blockchain solution which offers robust payment mechanisms far more credible, efficient, flexible, cost-effective, and scalable than current implementations (credit cards). Unlike today's payment methods, which include credit cards and virtual coins like Bitcoin, the Pull Payment Protocol was designed from the ground up specifically to overcome existing hurdles and offers a set of tools developed to facilitate onboarding processes for both businesses and individuals. “

Buying and Selling PumaPay

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PumaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PumaPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PumaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PumaPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PumaPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.