PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Shares Gap Down to $48.44

Shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $48.44, but opened at $46.00. PubMatic shares last traded at $47.21, with a volume of 2,401 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently commented on PUBM shares. Cannonball Research started coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of PubMatic in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Raymond James began coverage on shares of PubMatic in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of PubMatic from $34.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of PubMatic in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PubMatic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.20.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.26.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $56.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.57 million. The business’s revenue was up 63.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. Analysts anticipate that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic during the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. STA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic during the fourth quarter worth $336,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic during the fourth quarter worth $693,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic during the fourth quarter worth $813,000.

PubMatic Company Profile (NASDAQ:PUBM)

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud which offers a customizable platform as a service to deliver a proprietary solution; openwrap and openwrap OTT, the Prebid-powered header bidding solution; openwrap SDK, which is an in-app header bidding technology; and media buyer console.

