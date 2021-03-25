Public Sector Pension Investment Board Trims Stock Position in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its stake in shares of Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,489 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.23% of Movado Group worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOV. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Movado Group by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 84,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 32,679 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Movado Group by 81.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 15,426 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Movado Group by 217.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 17,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 12,025 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Movado Group by 130.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Movado Group by 212.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 113,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 77,279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Movado Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Movado Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Shares of Movado Group stock opened at $21.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $498.44 million, a P/E ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.10. Movado Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.62 and a 1-year high of $26.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 21st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 19th. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.37%.

Movado Group Profile

Movado Group, Inc designs, develops, sources, markets, and distributes watches in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands; and Company Stores. The company offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT owned brands, as well as under the Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, SCUDERIA FERRARI, Rebecca Minkoff, and Uri Minkoff licensed brands.

