Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 6,020 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 34.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,020 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $825,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $287,000. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $628,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $199,000. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LYV opened at $81.55 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.18 and a 200 day moving average of $69.05. The stock has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.75 and a beta of 1.38. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.50 and a 12 month high of $94.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.42) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $237.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.15 million. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 161.81%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, President Joe Berchtold sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total value of $7,542,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 915,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,256,183.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Elizabeth Kathleen Willard sold 81,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.69, for a total transaction of $7,146,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 368,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,285,441.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 420,369 shares of company stock valued at $37,596,584. 5.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LYV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Live Nation Entertainment Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

