Public Sector Pension Investment Board Reduces Stock Position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,031 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. STA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $291,000.

BVN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Shares of NYSE BVN opened at $10.20 on Thursday. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 1 year low of $6.43 and a 1 year high of $14.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The mining company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.37). Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 19.14%. The firm had revenue of $236.06 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

About Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura SAA., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates four operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage.

