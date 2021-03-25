Public Sector Pension Investment Board Increases Position in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 74,633 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,166 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Resources Connection were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Resources Connection by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 36,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Resources Connection in the third quarter worth $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 133.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Resources Connection in the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 18,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 6,634 shares in the last quarter. 80.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RGP stock opened at $13.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.57. The company has a market cap of $428.46 million, a P/E ratio of 34.69 and a beta of 1.04. Resources Connection, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.21 and a 12 month high of $14.56.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $153.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.32 million. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 1.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Resources Connection, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Resources Connection’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Several research firms have commented on RGP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Resources Connection from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Resources Connection from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th.

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of business strategy and transformation, including program and project management, change management, transaction advisory, restructuring and bankruptcy advisory, executive search, human resources, supply chain, and legal services; and risk and compliance, such as information security and privacy, internal audit and compliance, and operational risk management areas.

