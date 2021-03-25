Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $974,000 Stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 28.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,110 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in Whirlpool by 1.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Whirlpool by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Whirlpool by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,224,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Whirlpool by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in Whirlpool by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Whirlpool from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $199.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.86.

In other Whirlpool news, EVP Joao Carlos Brega sold 6,866 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.23, for a total transaction of $1,306,119.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,815,521.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Shengpo Wu sold 12,832 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $2,630,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,010 shares in the company, valued at $2,052,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 60,556 shares of company stock valued at $12,450,654 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool stock opened at $211.06 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $199.70 and a 200-day moving average of $191.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Whirlpool Co. has a 1 year low of $77.20 and a 1 year high of $222.82.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $6.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.07 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.91 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.25%.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

