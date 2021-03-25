Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $776,000 Stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 79.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,799 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 53,885 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,566.7% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 700 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 12,312.5% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 993 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DKS shares. Stephens restated a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Gordon Haskett started coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Friday, February 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.79.

In related news, President Lauren R. Hobart sold 32,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.58, for a total transaction of $2,185,155.60. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 199,485 shares in the company, valued at $13,281,711.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 10,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total transaction of $709,260.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,991 shares in the company, valued at $2,138,476.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 170,362 shares of company stock worth $11,888,467. 30.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DKS stock opened at $73.88 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.52 and a 12 month high of $81.12.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is presently 39.30%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Recommended Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.