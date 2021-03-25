Public Sector Pension Investment Board Decreases Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 34.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,570 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 20,312 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,356 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.4% during the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 11,322 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martin Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,621 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CHRW. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.78.

Shares of CHRW opened at $95.07 on Thursday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.37 and a 12 month high of $106.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.64.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.78% and a net margin of 2.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.69%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

