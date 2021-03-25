Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Reduces Position in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its stake in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 818 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.08% of Emergent BioSolutions worth $3,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 144.5% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 657,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,935,000 after acquiring an additional 388,709 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the third quarter valued at about $35,325,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,081,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,913,000 after purchasing an additional 188,179 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,276,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $472,815,000 after purchasing an additional 168,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 629,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,375,000 after purchasing an additional 166,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Sue Bailey sold 8,168 shares of Emergent BioSolutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.37, for a total value of $754,478.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,256,321.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Kramer sold 21,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total transaction of $2,409,657.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,562,863.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,094 shares of company stock valued at $5,181,081 in the last ninety days. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:EBS opened at $90.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $103.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.70. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.65 and a 1-year high of $137.61. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21 and a beta of 1.26.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.95. Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 26.68%. The company had revenue of $583.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.39 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EBS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Emergent BioSolutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Chardan Capital raised shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Emergent BioSolutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.17.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response products and solutions for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

